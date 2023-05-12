PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle crashed into a Greyhound bus, causing it to overturn in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the bus overturned after being struck by a 21-year-old Clearwater man driving a Pontiac sedan.

The man reportedly lost control of his car for an unknown reason, and it entered the inside shoulder and collided with the inside guardrail.

The car reentered the travel lanes, where it was struck by the Greyhound bus, which was traveling southbound. Then the bus overturned and continued across the northbound lanes of I-75.

The bus collided with an outside concrete barrier wall, resulting in debris being scattered on the exit ramp leading from I-75 to State Road 56.

The Clearwater man suffered serious injuries. The bus driver, a 45-year-old man from Orlando, suffered minor injuries.

The bus was not carrying any passengers.

All lanes on I-75 were reopened.