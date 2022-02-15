Graphic video: Driver shoots dog in face in Pasco Co. neighborhood

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Shocking video shows the moment a pickup truck driver shoots a dog in the face in the middle of a Pasco county neighborhood.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting after the driver of a white Toyota Tundra shot the dog in front of a home in Holiday around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowner tells WFLA.com that the dog was rushed to a local veterinarian for treatment. An update on its condition has not yet been announced.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for the driver of the truck.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

