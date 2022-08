TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit New Port Richey Tuesday for a press event at River Ridge High School.

A press release for the event did not mention specifics, but said it would begin at 8:30 a.m., and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz will be in attendance.

You can watch the event live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.