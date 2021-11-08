Gov. DeSantis files paperwork to run for re-election in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After months of speculation about his political career, is appears Gov. Ron DeSantis will seek re-election next fall.

The Florida Department of State’s Candidate Listing for the 2022 General Election shows DeSantis filed paperwork to seek re-election on Friday, Nov. 5.

The Republican has yet to make an official announcement, but was asked about his plans for a second bid at a press conference in Zephyrhills Monday.

“We were going to put out something out a little bit later, so just stay tuned,” DeSantis said. “It’s [the paperwork is] more of a formality to open up a campaign committee. We’re not going to be doing really anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session, but you know, you’ve got to prepare for these things, so we’re often doing that.”

DeSantis’ potential bid for re-election comes after a first term dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, with the governor making national headlines as he defiantly fights mask and vaccine mandates. The governor is one of several state officials who have announced plans to sue the Biden administration over its new vaccine mandate rules for larger companies. Last month, he called a special legislative session to block such mandates.

Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are among the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge him next year. An October poll conducted by the firm VCreek/AMG for Americas PAC, showed DeSantis leading his opponents, with 47% of respondents backing the governor in a head-to-head matchup with Crist. Crist had 39% backing. Another 12% were undecided. DeSantis had a bigger edge over Fried with 48% of the vote to Fried’s 36%.

Although he’s been floated as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, DeSantis has dispelled rumors that he plans to run for president, calling them “nonsense.”

A poll from McLaughlin showed DeSantis with 24% of the vote. Former President Donald Trump had 18%, and former Vice President Mike was the choice of 14% of those surveyed. Around 460 likely voters were surveyed.