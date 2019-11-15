Gas leak prompts evacuations in Land O’ Lakes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials say crews were able to stop a gas leak that prompted evacuations in Land O’ Lakes on Friday.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said a line was ruptured in the 8200 block of Mallow Mirror Lane and homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The agency later said crews from Clearwater Gas came to the scene and stopped the leak and that residents will be soon able to return to their homes.

Further information was not immediately available.

