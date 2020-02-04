Gas leak causes closures on US 19 in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers attempting to get home on Tuesday may want to avoid US 19 in Holiday.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the northbound lanes of US 19 at Sunray Driver are currently closed because of the leak.

Officials say construction workers broke the gas line and responders are attempting to mitigate the leak.

Please check back for the latest updates on the lane closures.

