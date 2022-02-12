Garden created to remember Anclote High coach, student and janitor who died within 2 weeks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been a tragic time at Anclote High School as the community grieves the loss of a tennis coach, a student who died in a motorcycle crash, and a school janitor — all within the past two weeks.

A garden was created Saturday morning to bring happiness as the school community comes and goes each day.

With each dig, a group of about three dozen people shared memories, songs and messages.

“She was a really good coach for our team,” said Jocelyn Ruiz, a student. “She always helped us with everything, and she put us first she was probably one of the best people I’ve ever met.”

Ciara McKeon, 28, known to students as Coach Mac, taught physical education for two years and served as the girls tennis coach. Ruiz is on the team.

‘She always told us just keep going one loss is never every loss,” Ruiz said. “Basically you will never always lose she told us to keep pushing and get stronger throughout every match.”

Pasco Schools said McKeon was hit and pinned under an SUV in the school’s parking lot on Thursday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old Clearwater man was driving his 2020 Kia Sorento in the school’s parking lot and did not see McKeon.

“It’s definitely sadder and darker than usual,” said Joshua McClanathan, a student.

Students and staff are not only grieving the loss of Coach McKeon, but also a student and a school janitor who also recently died. The group held a moment of silence.

Anclote High Principal Vanessa Moon shared this voice message to the Anclote High families, to remember “the amazing person that Coach Ciara McKeon was. Let’s remember her positive outlook and her smiling face, and appreciate the huge impact she has had on our students – and on all of us. She was an integral part of our school community and will never be forgotten.”

“It’s also very important that we show a sense of community and show our support for Anclote High School and all of the students,” said Beth Spencer, a parent.

The school community is leaning on one another as they honor their beloved coach.

“The happiness she had for her students and the life that she will continue as I’ve just been aware her organs have been donated so she will continue to live on with others,” said Dawn Evans, a parent.

The district said it sent a crisis team to Anclote High for the past two days to support students and staff cope with these tragedies.

Charges are now pending against the 24-year-old driver who hit McKeon.