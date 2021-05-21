FWC searching for bear on the loose in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been busy tracking a bear seen roaming a Pasco County neighborhood this week.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has received several received several reports of bear sightings in the Gulf Highlands area.

Kalyn Lehr shared surveillance video of the bear wandering near her home with WFLA.

The sheriff’s office said the FWC is currently tracking the bear’s whereabouts. If you see the bear, stay away. Then call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.