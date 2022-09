A photo of the funnel cloud spotted near Anclote Park (Credit: Ryan Watern)

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A funnel cloud was spotted near Holiday, Florida, Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service reported that a trained spotter caught a funnel cloud just offshore of Anclote Park at 10:15 am.

“At 10:15am, Max Defender 8 Radar briefly showed a shower approaching the coastline with a very weak area of rotation,” Meteorologist Amanda Holly said,

It was not a tornado or waterspout because the funnel was not connected to the ground.