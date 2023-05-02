TRINITY, Fla (WFLA)— A funeral was held at Generations Christian Church for 53-year-old Jason Tucker, a Pasco County firefighter who died April 23.

According to Pasco County Fire Chief Scott Cassins, Tucker was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021 after he collapsed on the job.

“They didn’t know why at the time, so they immediately transported him to the hospital, they thought it was a seizure but ultimately they ended up finding brain cancer,” Cassins said.

Tucker served as a firefighter and EMT in Pasco County for nearly 19 years. Those who knew the first responder share he was passionate about firefighter safety education and training.

“Even after being diagnosed with cancer, Jason never wavered in his mission of educating others about the importance of cancer prevention,” Cassins said.

The firefighter worked in the agency’s decontamination unit, where crews remove gear and toxins off their bodies after battling a fire. Chief Cassins says it’s important as firefighters face a greater risk of getting cancer.

“A 9% greater chance of contracting some sort of cancer than the average person and 14% higher chance of dying from cancer,” Cassins shared.

Cassins said the agency named a tower at its training center “Tucker Tower” to honor Tucker.

“We will ensure, without a doubt, that his name will live on along the halls of the Pasco County Fire Rescue.”