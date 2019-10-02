Funeral held for infant daughter of Pasco Firefighter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Sept. 13 Pasco Firefighter Hunter Garcia and his wife suffered serious injuries in a violent crash on Van Dyke Road.

Their five-month-old daughter Clara was the most seriously injured in the accident and later died of her injuries.

On Wednesday morning more than 300 first responders, family, friends, and members of the community came to say a final farewell to the infant at funeral services at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

“They are handling it well, as to be expected, but I can tell underneath they were ready to break out and start crying at any second,” said Pasco Fire Rescue Chief Scott Cassin.

Cassin has visited with the Garcia family several times since the collision.

“It was hard for me as a parent and to see this young couple as parents themselves now going through this it was heartbreaking,” said Cassin.

A private ceremony was held at the gravesite. Cassin says community support for the family has been helpful.

“Unbelievable amount of support. I’ve never seen anything like it actually. The outpouring from the community, both individuals and businesses, the number of fundraisers that have been put together, it’s just been astonishing,” said Cassin.

If you would like to help support the family, you may click this link to make a donation.