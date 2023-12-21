PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Loved ones will hold a funeral on Friday for a Pasco County teen who was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike to school.

His service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Church of Christ, and it is open to the public.

It has been a week since 15-year-old Myles Farago was hit and killed going to school, in the dark.

“My family is really, very devastated. We are all just trying to process what happened,” said Bonnie Farago, the teen’s aunt.

Farago said they are still trying to process their emotions.

“Some days we’re angry, some days we’re sad, but we’re always asking why,” she said. “Why did this have to happen to him?”

As they get ready to lay their loved one to rest, she said they are figuring out how to move forward.

“Because that is going to be really hard to just continue on with our lives, just knowing that Myles is no longer going to be in it,” Farago said. “So, it’s going to be a long process.”

The teen was hit along Kitten Trail, in Hudson, at about 6:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said Myles Farago was traveling the same direction as a black Dodge Charger when he was hit.

Last week, Pasco County officials said they secured grant finding to build a sidewalk in that area, and design work will begin in the coming weeks.

News Channel 8 reached out to the county for an update, but they sent the same statement.

“They mentioned that at their annual review, at the annual review they would check the streetlights to see if they could add that to the road,” Farago said. “That should be a given, that road should have lighting, it should not be that dark.”

Pasco County officials said they will implement a speed zone and include the area in their annual review of roads that need streetlights.

Farago said she cannot imagine this happening to anyone else, and they are so thankful for all the love and support they have received from the community.

Farago said she has one last message for her beloved nephew.

“I miss you a lot and I’m sorry that this happened to you. I wish it hadn’t happened, I wish I could hold you again and I love you,” she said.

The Faragos said there will be a private viewing before the funeral that is closed to the public, and the burial is just for close friends and family.