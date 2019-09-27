Funeral announced for Pasco firefighter’s infant daughter following violent car crash

PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue has announced a public funeral service for Clara Garcia, the daughter of Pasco County firefighter Hunter Garcia.

The Garcia family was involved in a severe multi-vehicle crash on Van Dyke Road on Sept. 13.

Since the accident, both Hunter and his wife Kayla have been recovering from their injuries.

Kayla was released from the critical care unit on Monday and is now continuing her recovery at a rehabilitation hospital where she is expected to remain for about another week.

A public funeral service for Clara will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. Doors to the church will open at 10 a.m. The family will be conducting a private graveside service following the church service.

If you would like to help support the family, you may click this link to make a donation.