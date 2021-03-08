Fugitive sex offender arrested after living under alias in Pasco County for more than 20 years, U.S. marshals say

(Source: U.S. Marshals Service, Middle District of Florida)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Idaho fugitive who’d been on the run since failing to register as a sex offender in 1999 has been captured in Florida, authorities said.

Phillip Jenison, 75, fled Idaho after failing to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, where he served time after being convicted of molestation in 1995.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Middle District of Florida said they were able to trace Jenison’s whereabouts to an undisclosed location in Pasco County, where he had been living under the alias Phillip Kane. Authorities said he had been living in Pasco County since at least 2000.

Authorities found Jenison at an undisclosed location in Dixie County. He was booked into the county jail and faces extradition back to Idaho.

He also faces charges for failure to register in Pasco and Dixie counties.

Jenison was Idaho’s longest absconded sex offender, authorities said.

