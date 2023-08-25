PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pet adoption events are happening at shelters all over the area this month.

NBC’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign calls on the community to help clear the shelters.

Mutts, mixes, and meows are free at this weekend’s pet adoption event in Pasco County.

“All adoption fees are already waived,” said Spencer Conover, Pasco County Animal Services Assistant Director. “The animals are vaccinated, they’re microchipped, they just need people to come in and find them a new home.”

Conover said they have a packed house right now. There are more than 100 dogs and 50 cats at the shelter.

“We’re really excited to see if more people can adopt through this event because we’re seeing less and less adoptions,” Conover said.

It has worked in the past.

“Usually every year there is a bit of a line out the door,” Conover said.

Apparently, smaller animals tend to go faster so he recommends arriving at the shelter early.

Each visitor or family will be paired with a team member who will get to know their lifestyle better.

“We can even help you find a dog that might work best for you or a cat that works best for your home,” Conover said.

Food vendors, fur, and fun will all be at this Saturday’s event until 6:30 p.m., but this clear-the-shelter effort will continue until the end of the month.