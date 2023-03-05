HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four townhomes were destroyed in Holiday after a fire broke out late Saturday night, officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said at around 9:30 p.m., it got a call about a three-alarm residential fire on Boardwalk Street.

Firefighters took 90 minutes to known down “the extremely challenging fire,” according to a social media post by the agency.

In total, four townhomes were totally destroyed and a fifth one suffered major damage.

Officials said all the residents were accounted for, and no one has been injured. The fire is still being investigated.