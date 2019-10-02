Former sleep lab tech accused of inappropriate touching of female patients

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former sleep study technician is sleeping in a jail cell after being accused of inappropriate touching of female patients.

Two women say 52-year-old Andrew Chickoree touched them sexually.

One at a lab in New Port Richey, and another in Zephyrhills.

According to police, the victims say Chickoree touched them inappropriately in a sexual manner during the sleep studies he was administering.

Patients who come to a sleep lab hope to learn if they have sleep apnea, by nodding off with electrodes attached to their scalp.

But police tell us, Chickoree made up a story. “We’re not getting good readings. I need to do this in order to get better readings on the electrodes that were connected to her,” said Det. Ed Campbell from the New Port Richey Police Department.

At the Pasco County Sleep Center, Detective Campbell says Chickoree interrupted the sleep study “He actually came in and woke her up, broke her sleep cycle if you will, and woke her up to do what he ended up doing to her,” said Detective Campbell.

And it was all caught on camera.

Nobody answered at Chickoree’s room at the Crystal Springs Inn in Zephyrhills.

He moved here about a year ago from South Carolina.

Chickoree is not an employee at either location. He works for a third party.

If you think you might be another victim, police would like to hear from you.