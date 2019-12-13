Former Saint Leo basketball player killed in DUI crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Saint Leo University is mourning the loss of a former women’s basketball player, 30-year-old Lauren Simone Lee.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jonathan Aldea Valdes was driving drunk on U.S. 301 near Rapid River Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a 2010 Honda driven by Lee.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pasco: Jonathan Aldea Valdes, 36, of Zephyrhills, arrested by FHP Troopers overnight for DUI Manslaughter and DUI Property Damage following a fatal crash on US-301 at Rapid River Blvd. pic.twitter.com/8ltUvX3DfA — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 13, 2019

Her Alma mater addressed her passing on Friday.

“We are saddened by the news of Lauren’s passing. She was a wonderful young woman, who always had a smile on her face. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” Saint Leo Vice President and Director of Athletics Fran Reidy said in a statement.

Saint Leo Lions’ women’s basketball against Florida Southern University in Saint Leo, Florida.

Saint Leo Lions’ women’s basketball against Florida Southern University in Saint Leo, Florida.

Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University in 2011.

LATEST FROM WFLA+: