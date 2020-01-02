Live Now
WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 18: NFL Wild Card Round

Former Port Richey mayor guilty in scheme with predecessor

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ex-Port Richey Mayor Terrence Rowe, left, and former mayor Dale Massad, right. (Photos: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — The former acting mayor of a Florida city was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a scheme with his jailed predecessor.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that 65-year-old Terrence Rowe was sentenced recently to two years probation and 50 hours of community service. Rowe, who was mayor of Port Richey, was also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Rowe pleaded guilty in December to two felony charges after a March 3 phone call with jailed former Port Richey mayor Dale Massad. Authorities say the two discussed ways to intimidate a police officer who was investigating Massad’s case.

Massad, 69, is jailed on attempted murder charges after he was accused of firing shots at a Pasco County Sheriff’s SWAT team trying to serve a warrant at his home Feb. 21. The raid was part of a state investigation into allegations that Massad, a former physician, was practicing medicine without a license.

Massad awaits trial on those charges. He previously was convicted by a jury for taking part in the intimidation scheme.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss