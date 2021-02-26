Former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad agrees to plea deal after shooting at deputies in 2019

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The disgraced ex-mayor of Port Richey has avoided a potential life in prison for shooting at Pasco county deputies.

A plea deal has been reached in the Dale Massad stemming from his arrest in February 2019 when deputies went to serve a search warrant on his home for practicing medicine without a license.

During Friday’s virtual court hearing, the prosecutors and defense attorneys for the ex-Port Richey mayor revealed the details of a plea deal.

The state agreed to drop the attempted murder charges in exchange for Massad accepting a plea deal which included being charged with one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement office which is a second degree felony.

His sentence is set to be three years in prison followed by ten years of probation.

Massad’s attorneys previously argued he acted in self-defense, believing they were intruders.

“Mr. Massad would like an end to this but if this is the plea offer, it’s the only plea offer out there. so we’ll either take it or we’ll move on to trial,” Massad’s attorney said.