Former mayor wants to block officer’s testimony, jailhouse calls used as evidence

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The former mayor of Port Richey is back in court Thursday after being accused of several crimes, including shooting at Pasco County deputies and interfering with witnesses.

Dale Massad, 68, doesn’t want a Port Richey police officer’s testimony about unrelated cases to be considered by the jury during the trial, court documents explain.

Massad will also ask the judge to not allow certain portions of a jailhouse phone call to be used against him.

Massad’s attorneys said he discussed legal fees during a jailhouse phone call and said they would like that portion redacted if the state uses the call in court.

The former mayor has already gotten in trouble over calls to the outside before. His attorneys continue to ask him to keep quiet.

“We’ve told him and reminded him constantly that everything he says on those phone calls unless it’s to a lawyer is recorded. Dale Massad is going to do what Dale Massad is going to do and we’ve encouraged him to shut up,” said Massad’s attorney Denis deVlaming.

Last week, a judge denied the former mayor’s request to be released from jail partly because he recently told his girlfriend to contact a key witness in the case.

Massad is charged with practicing medicine without a license, attempted murder of law enforcement officers and conspiracy.

TRENDING STORIES

Venice named 2nd best Florida city to live in

Hundreds gather in Sarasota to mourn 3 teens killed in crash

Friendly black bear killed after people feed it, take selfies

VIDEO: Parents, coaches brawl after call by 13-year-old ump at youth baseball game

Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones