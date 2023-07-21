TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former correctional officer was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for sexually abusing an inmate.

U.S. District Judge John Antoon II sentenced 39-year-old Fiona Palmer of Wesley Chapel on Friday.

Palmer was employed at the Coleman Federal Correction Complex when she engaged in sexual acts with an inmate at the prison between January 2018 and March 2019. She was found guilty back in April.

Two recorded phone calls between Palmer and the inmate reveal them discussing sexual acts and offering to send one of the inmate’s relatives money.

Palmer also told the inmate to lie to federal investigation if approached about their relationship.