TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s only snow park is set to reopen with new attractions this weekend.

Snowcat Ridge will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 3 for its fourth season.

Guests can once again take a slide down the 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill, enjoy ice skating on the Crystal Ribbon and build a snowman in the Arctic Igloo.

The park will debut its newest attraction, Santa’s Christmas Lane, with four new features: Santa’s Cozy Cabin, Story Time with Mrs. Claus, Santa’s Gift Shoppe, and the Peppermint Play Zone.

Snowcat Ridge is also debuting a new mascot, Flurry the Snow Leopard. Flurry will be available for meet and greets starting Dec. 26. The mascot will take over for Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Ticket prices range from $19.95 to $39.95. If you buy your tickets onsite, they will cost $5 more.

The park is located at 27839 Saint Joe Road in Dade City.

To learn more about the park, visit Snowcat Ridge’s website.