Florida’s first snow park releases renderings

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Visuals have surfaced for Florida’s first-ever snow park, which is set to open in Dade City next year.

Renderings of the Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park were released on Thursday and show a massive snow tubing hill.

The park will also feature an area called Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot, where guests can build snowmen out of real snow.

The snow tubing hill will be 60-feet-tall and 400-feet-long, “with a magic carpet lift that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill.”

To slide down the slope, guests can ride in a single, tandem, or 6-person family tube, the park’s release said.

The park will also have a “magical light show” during the evening.

“Our team has been working very hard over the last few years to bring our alpine snow park to reality,” Snowcat Ridge CEO Benjamin Nagengast said in the news release. “Snowcat Ridge will be unlike anything anyone has seen before in the Sunshine State and we are incredibly excited to unveil or vision for the new alpine snow park today.

Nagengast is also the CEO of TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park in Dade City and Scream-A-Geddon.

Snowcat Ridge is set to open in November 2020 next to TreeHoppers on St. Joe Road in Darby, which is about 9 miles west of Dade City.

The park will operate up to 120 days annually.

The release did not mention the cost of admission or how many people the park will employ.

(Photo: Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park)

