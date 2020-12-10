PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s new winter wonderland has been temporarily shut down by Pasco County officials.
According to Snowcat Ridge’s Facebook page, on December 9, Pasco County officials arrived at Snowcat Ridge and revoked the parks existing permit.
Snowcat Ridge says that officials did not provide any documentation or written explanation of any violations.
The park went on to say, “Pasco County has failed to recognize our State of Florida amusement ride approvals and will not allow us to open Snowy Slopes. Our legal team is working hard to keep Snowcat Ridge open, and we hope to have a resolution soon but until then we have been forced to temporarily close the facility. Our team is working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”
The park which is located in Dade City opened on Nov. 20 and features a a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot snow-covered Arctic Igloo.
MORE TOP STORIES
- Rays send Nate Lowe to Rangers for three minor league players
- FDLE releases full body camera footage of raid on home of fired Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones
- Florida’s first snow park has permit revoked by Pasco County
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,335 new cases, 129 new deaths
- Man arrested, charged in 22-year-old cold case rape in Tampa