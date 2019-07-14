Live Now
Holiday woman accused of sandwich assault

Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested for assault after throwing a sandwich at her boyfriend Thursday night, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

According to arrest affidavits, 35-year-old Stacy Chamberlain was charged with domestic battery after getting into an argument with her live-in boyfriend over their pets attacking each other.

During the argument, Chamberlain threw a sandwich at her boyfriend. While attempting to clean up the mess, Chamberlian pushed the man causing a scratch.

Officials did not release any information on the type of sandwich used in the argument.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

