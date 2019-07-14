Holiday woman accused of sandwich assault

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested for assault after throwing a sandwich at her boyfriend Thursday night, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

According to arrest affidavits, 35-year-old Stacy Chamberlain was charged with domestic battery after getting into an argument with her live-in boyfriend over their pets attacking each other.

During the argument, Chamberlain threw a sandwich at her boyfriend. While attempting to clean up the mess, Chamberlian pushed the man causing a scratch.

Officials did not release any information on the type of sandwich used in the argument.