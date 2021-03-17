Florida Thespian State Festival goes virtual for participating students

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA)- The show must go on! The Florida Thespian State Festival has gone virtual this year with students recording their performances for judges.

The festival showcases student talent from all across Florida, in areas including costume design, playwriting, ensemble acting, choreography, musical theatre, and more.



After three judges look over the student performances, they will give feedback to them on how to improve their skills.

Several River Ridge High School students in New Port Richey participated in filming performances for the festival.

“A lot of times it’s nice to reinforce what we’ve been trying to teach them. Having the judges say a lot of the same things we’ve been trying to get them to tweak their performances and think about what they’re doing,” Florida State Thespians District 14 Co-Chair and Theatre Teacher David O’Hara said.

Currently, O’Hara’s students are also rehearsing to perform the musical “Fame” on April 5 through April 17, tickets can be found here.

Students will receive their rankings from the Florida Thespian State Festival by March 21.