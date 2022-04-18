PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The police chief of a small town in Seminole County says he wrote the Walgreens corporation, again and again, to advise them about pill problems with two of their stores, but the chief says his letters were ignored.

The state of Florida is trying to prove that Walgreens played a role in fueling the opioid crisis. At the center of the state’s argument is data from the Attorney General’s office that shows Walgreens’ distributors sold over 2.2 million opioid tablets to a single store in Hudson, a town with about 12,000 people.

The state also claims Walgreens supplied over a quarter million doses of Oxycodone to a pharmacy in a town of 3,000 people.

Oviedo Police Chief Jeffrey Chudnow, says he wrote letters and contacted Walgreens’ chairman and chief executive in March 2011 to plead for help and to let them know the pharmacy parking lots at two company stores in his city had “become a bastion of illegal drug sales and drug use”.

He testified in a Pasco County Courtroom on Monday that many of the people showing up at the Walgreens pharmacy in his town traveled for miles to have their prescriptions filled after word got out the pharmacists there were filling all of the prescriptions they received.

“People from outside the county, Brevard, Lake Osceola, and as far south as Miami, Dade driving up to Oviedo which is about a two and a half, three hour drive to fill a prescription,” said Chudnow.

Walgreens maintains it did nothing wrong and that its pharmacists were just doing what doctors had ordered. A former DEA agent who is also a pharmacist says the Walgreens staff should have recognized what was going on.

“If a pharmacist is doing his job he could stop potential tragedy. He could stop a prescription being given to a person who is a drug seeker or a prescription that is not appropriate and could harm the patient,” said former DEA agent Joseph Rannazzisi.

Walgreens is the only pharmacy taking the case to trial. Other pharmacies have settled. CVS agreed on a settlement of $870 million, with $484 million of that going to the state to fund drug treatment and prevention programs.

The trial against Walgreens is expected to last several weeks.