PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – FHP troopers have reunited three missing children with their father after their mother snuck the children out of a bedroom window violating a custody agreement, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the mother who is from Green Cove, Florida along with two friends admitted to abducting three children between the ages of 7 and 9 in Zephyrhills.

The children’s father aided deputies by using a GPS tracker on one of the children’s cell phones. The kids were found at a rest area in Marion County near mile marker 346 on I-75.

Troopers say the mom of the children was found to only have visitation of the children when supervised by the father.

The mother claimed to troopers that the father’s roommate abused the children. Troopers say no signs of physical abuse were found.

The mother has been charged with three counts of confining a child under 13 without consent of a parent and three counts of interference with custody of a minor.

All three children were located safely and treated to pizza on behalf of the troopers until they were reunited with their father.