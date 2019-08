HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hudson man is behind bars after pointing a machete at a man’s face after telling him to flush the toilet after using it, deputies say.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Mounts, 46, told the victim he would “chop him” with the machete.

When deputies questioned Mounts he told deputies in a written statement that “S*** happened.”

Mounts was arrested and charged with aggravated assault