Florida man pleads guilty to trafficking water monitor lizards

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holiday man has pled guilty after illegally trafficking live water monitor lizards from the Philippines.

According to plea documents, Akbar Akram, 44, admitted to illegally importing more than 20 live water monitor lizards from the Philippines between January and December 2016.

Authorities say, Akbar placed the lizards in socks in order to avoid detection by U.S. Customs he also admitted that upon receiving the monitor lizards, he sold some of them to customers, including customers in Colorado, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

“Akram violated Philippine law and U.S. law by illegally trafficking live water monitor lizards,” said Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark for the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to prosecute those who flout federal laws and seek to profit from trafficking protected species.”

