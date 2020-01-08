Florida man pleads guilty to trafficking water monitor lizards

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holiday man has pled guilty after illegally trafficking live water monitor lizards from the Philippines.

According to plea documents, Akbar Akram, 44, admitted to illegally importing more than 20 live water monitor lizards from the Philippines between January and December 2016.

Authorities say, Akbar placed the lizards in socks in order to avoid detection by U.S. Customs he also admitted that upon receiving the monitor lizards, he sold some of them to customers, including customers in Colorado, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. 

“Akram violated Philippine law and U.S. law by illegally trafficking live water monitor lizards,” said Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark for the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to prosecute those who flout federal laws and seek to profit from trafficking protected species.”

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss