Florida man arrested for going on ‘taser rampage’ after Pasco County car crash

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man who was involved in a car crash over the weekend was arrested after deputies say he went on a “taser rampage.”

Nicholas Wagner, 23, was involved in a crash Saturday night near the intersection of Orchid Lake Road and Rowan Road in Port Richey, deputies say.

A man told deputies he was standing by with Wagner after the crash, waiting for police to arrive. At some point, the man said Wagner started to become verbally aggressive toward him.

An arrest report says Wagner pulled out a black square-shaped taser and sparked it a few times while threatening to tase the other man. The man told deputies Wagner reached out and tried to tase him, but he backed away. Deputies say Wagner then moved toward the victim a second time and was able to tase him in the center of the chest.

According to the arrest report, Wagner then started running around threatening to tase other people in the area.

Deputies say he started to run from the crash scene, but the victim who had been tased chased after him to make sure he didn’t get away. Wagner was knocked to the ground, but got back up and lunged at the victim with his taser, the arrest report says. The victim put his arm up to block the lunge and was hit with the taser on his bicep. Deputies say Wagner then threw the taser and hit the victim on his forearm.

After deputies took Wagner into custody, they say he admitted to turning his taser on to scare people but denied stunning anyone. Several witnesses backed up the victim’s claims, saying they saw Wagner stun the other man on his chest and bicep.

Wagner was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.