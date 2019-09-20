Florida man accused of exposing himself several times tells Pasco deputies he’s ‘just an a**hole’

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pasco County say a serial flasher had quite the explanation for his alleged actions when he was taken into custody this week.

Robert Digiacomo was arrested Thursday in Wesley Chapel after deputies say women spotted him exposing himself and masturbating at different stores in the area. The 69-year-old was arrested on a warrant for indecent exposure that had been issued by the state attorney’s office.

According to Pasco deputies, Target employees saw Digiacomo driving through the parking lot Thursday afternoon and called the sheriff’s office. Responding deputies found him in the parking lot of the Sam’s Club on SR-56.

When Digiacomo was asked about the incidents, deputies say he told them “I am just an a**hole. What can I say?” The sheriff’s office says Digiacomo refused to tell them anything else.

The arrest warrant, released by the sheriff’s office, shows it was filed in June and lists an “offense date” of March 21. The charge listed on the warrant is indecent exposure/exposure of sexual organs.

