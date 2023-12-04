Related video above: Florida Attorney General’s office takes legal action against solar company

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Attorney General’s office announced legal action against two solar companies on Monday, including one based in Pasco County.

Complaints were filed in Pasco and Orange counties against SetUp My Solar and Vision Solar, respectively, seeking injunctive relief, consumer restitution and other penalties, according to a release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

This comes after Moody’s office took similar action against a Tampa-based company, MC Solar and Roofing, last month. That company was previously the subject of a Better Call Behnken investigation.

SetUp My Solar, which also does business as 320 Solar, was accused of using “high-pressure sales tactics” and misrepresenting potential utility savings and tax rebates. According to Moody’s office, customers reported the company failed to complete projects and left them with shoddy work.

The complaint also names Frankie Ammons, Jr. and Mary Faith Ammons as owners and managers of the company. The Ammons reside in Polk County, according to the court documents.

“The defendants also allegedly often bundled the solar equipment with additional items, such as water heaters and air conditioning units, without having the proper license and permit required to install them,” the news release stated.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office aims to prevent the solar companies from making misleading claims and engaging in deceptive business practices. The complaints also seek relief for consumers affected by those practices, according to the news release.

“Our Consumer Protection Division’s hard work has resulted in legal action against three solar companies in just two months,” Moody said in a statement. “Floridians, please do your research when entering into solar agreements—don’t fall for high-pressure sales tactics and read all the fine print in contracts. And solar companies, beware! If you are conducting deceptive business practices, my office will take action to ensure that these practices cease and, if necessary, that you no longer operate in the Sunshine State.”

Anyone who experiences deceptive or unfair trade practices is urged to report them to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.