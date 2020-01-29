Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher at Fivay High School has been arrested after deputies say the teacher had a loaded gun in her purse.

Deputies located the gun following a secondary search of the school following a false report by a student.

The teacher told law enforcement that she forgot the gun was in her purse.

In an abundance of caution, Fivay High School will have an increased law enforcement presence tomorrow.

