First Pasco County COVID-19 patient finally tests negative for virus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gene DellaSala told 8 On Your Side he’s lost count, but the health department has tested him for COVID-19 at least 10 times.

The 46-year-old was the first person from Pasco County to test positive back on March 10.

On Friday, DellaSala said his wife picked up the phone to learn the long-awaited good news that a COVID-19 test finally came back negative.

“I was like don’t kid about this,” he said in a Skype interview Saturday. “This is not something to kid about. When I saw the look on my wife’s face of relief and happiness I realized it was true.”

DellaSala said he contracted the virus from someone who visited his home after traveling abroad at the end of February. The symptoms started a few days later.

His biggest worry was passing on the virus to his wife and 12-year-old daughter, but that hasn’t happened as he’s stayed isolated in his house for more than 30 days communicating with his family by video messenger and wearing an N95 mask when he leaves his quarantine room.

There’s been a lot of discussion about whether coronavirus patients should try hydroxychloroquine, a drug to treat and prevent malaria.

DellaSala said his doctored prescribed it to him with another antibiotic because he also developed a sinus infection.

The first time he took hydroxychloroquine, DellaSala said he had side effects a few hours later like body sweats and headaches.

“I drank a lot of water to flush my body out and the next day I took my second dose of hydroxychloroquine and the side effect was less severe, so I kept it going,” he said. “I kept taking the antibiotic. After about three days of the antibiotic and two days of the hydroxychloroquine, I definitely felt an improvement and I was like you know I think I’m gonna test negative this time.”

DellaSala said he’s not endorsing the drug for every COVID-19 patient.

He told 8 On Your Side his fingers are crossed that he’ll get a second negative test on Monday. Only after that will he feel comfortable coming in close contact with his wife and daughter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

