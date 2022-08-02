TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of monkeypox in Pasco County Tuesday morning.

The department said that this is the county’s first confirmed case of the disease. The person was diagnosed on July 29, 2022.

According to health officials, the affected individual is now under isolation.

The department is now working to notify anyone who could have been exposed to the monkeypox virus and giving out post-exposure treatment to prevent them from becoming sick with the disease.

“DOH-Pasco is in communication with local acute care hospitals and medical providers in Pasco County to share information and guidance and will continue to provide updates as appropriate,” the department’s release said. “DOH-Pasco has provided and continues to provide important outreach information to our community partners for distribution.”

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 442 monkeypox cases among Florida residents. However, the Florida Department of Health reported 480 cases in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County has 16 cases, Pinellas has 20, Sarasota has 1, Pasco has 1, and Polk has 3.