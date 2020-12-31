First COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic opens in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health in Pasco County hosted the first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

It was held outside where Sears used to be at the Gulf View Square Mall. A line of cars started forming as early as 6 a.m., but health care workers started giving out the vaccine at 9 a.m.

This was a moment many seniors have been waiting for.

“It would be a wonderful way to start the new year and it would get me out of quarantine. I’ve been home for 10 months now pretty much staying inside so I’m really anxious to get out,” said Don Castro of Tampa, who came up with his wife to get the vaccine.

Health officials say Pasco County residence is not required but those who receive a vaccine must remain in the county for their second round of the vaccine, which is 28 days after their first appointment.

Vaccines will be offered by appointment only. All 500 slots for Thursday were filled the day before.

“I was absolutely concerned that there would only be so many doses available and if you didn’t cue up early enough and they ran out of doses you’d be out of luck,” said Castro.

Appointments to get the vaccine at the Sears on US-19 in Port Richey are available online.

The health department website says more locations will be announced when additional vaccine doses become available.

If you sign up for an appointment, you must download and complete a vaccine screening and consent form. You will have to bring that form with you to your appointment along with a confirmation number and a valid ID. If you can’t print your consent form, it will be provided at your appointment. If you can’t print your registration ticket, you should write your registration confirmation number down and bring that to your appointment.