Firework safety: Pasco deputies offer tips to stay safe on New Year’s Eve

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — With less than one week until the end of 2021, the Pasco County Sherriff’s Office is reminding Floridians to celebrate safely this New Year’s Eve.

Lighting fireworks or sparklers can be a fun activity for the whole family – so long as they’re handled responsibly. To do so, the Pasco County deputies are offering a number of tips to keep your loved ones safe.

First, deputies say you should make sure fireworks are legal in your area before setting out to buy or use them.

Children should never be allowed to play with or ignite fireworks. Mishandling fireworks or sparklers could lead to burns or worse.

Courtesy of Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say you should move away from a firework immediately after it is ignited, and you should never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.

A bucket of water or garden hose should also be kept on nearby in case of a fire or mishap.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said, “We want everyone to have a safe New Year’s Eve. A surefire way to protect yourself from firework-related injuries is to follow these safety tips.”