TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by PCFR, firefighters from Station 27 and Squad 1 were alerted to a missing dog trapped in the swamp Thursday morning.

Firefighters headed in to the swamp and found the puppy trapped in deep grass.

“Firefighters jumped into action and rescued the scared pooch from the pond, and reunited him with his owner,” the Facebook post said.

PCFR said they are thankful to report the puppy is doing well.