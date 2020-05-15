1  of  2
Breaking News
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis expected to announce plan for reopening gyms in Florida Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

20-acre brush fire closes Starkey Wilderness Park

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A small brush fire has shut down the entrance of Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, officials said Friday.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue released video of the blaze, which grew to 20 acres Friday afternoon. They said firefighters are still working to put out the flames.

The post did not mention whether or not the fire had been contained.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss