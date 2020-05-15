20-acre brush fire closes Starkey Wilderness Park

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A small brush fire has shut down the entrance of Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, officials said Friday.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue released video of the blaze, which grew to 20 acres Friday afternoon. They said firefighters are still working to put out the flames.

The post did not mention whether or not the fire had been contained.

UPDATE #1: FFS aircraft is now reporting that the fire has grown to approximately 20 acres in size. @PascoParksFL is now closing Starkey Park. #PCFRNews https://t.co/ksCul7CqVk — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) May 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

