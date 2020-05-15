20-acre brush fire closes Starkey Wilderness Park

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A small brush fire has shut down the entrance of Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, officials said Friday.
The Pasco County Fire Rescue released video of the blaze, which grew to 20 acres Friday afternoon. They said firefighters are still working to put out the flames.
The post did not mention whether or not the fire had been contained.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
