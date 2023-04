PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Pasco County are battling a 60-acre wildfire.

The wildfire is located at the end of Highway 52 and Highway 19 near Hudson.

Crews said the fire, called the Black Trail Wildfire, is 20% contained.

They are continuing to drop water on the flames with helicopters.

