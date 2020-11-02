Fire spreads to 4 homes in Hudson; 1 injured

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person was burned in a fire that spread to four homes in Hudson early Monday morning, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out in the 6500 block of Driftwood Drive sometime around 6 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find three homes on fire. Two of the homes are a complete loss. A total of four homes and several vehicles suffered damage, officials said.

Officials said one person was flown to a hospital with burn injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

About 80 firefighters have remained on scene dousing hotspots.

Further information was not immediately available.

