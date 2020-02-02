Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire at Wesley Chapel resort, spa

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a two-alarm fire at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel.
Fire rescue crews say firefighters are making an “aggressive attack” on the building to put out the fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
*Video credit: Richard Paden*
