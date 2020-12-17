Fire crews working to battle 3 chicken barn fires in Dade City

Officials say each barn has approximately 80,000 chickens inside

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple fire rescue crews are working to put out several barn fires in Dade City, possibly killing over 200,000 chickens.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, crews were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a two-alarm fire at Cal-Maine Foods, located at 41040 Simpson Farm Lane.

Officials say three large barns caught fire, each containing approximately 80,000 chickens. There are eight barns in total.

Fire rescue crews from Sumter, Hernando, Polk and Pasco counties are on the scene working to put out the fires. However, are facing several setbacks.

“Some of the equipment is powered by propane so were having… you’ll hear large explosions, those are the propane tanks that are bleving (boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion) at this time,” said Shawn Whited with Pasco Fire Rescue.

Additionally, the nearest fire hydrant is three miles away from the farm.

No information has been released on the possible cause of the fires.

Cal-Maine produces Eggland’s Best eggs and is one of the biggest egg producers in the country.

