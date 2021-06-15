FHP searching for sedan following fatal hit-and-run in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman died in a hit-and-run accident while attempting to get her mail on Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 64-year-old unidentified woman was using a mobility scooter to retrieve mail on Robin Roost Lane when she was hit by a gray Nissan sedan.

Following the crash which caused damage to the front right portion of the vehicle, the driver fled the scene and the woman suffered fatal injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *347.