PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and killed a Dade City woman in April, severing her body.

Troopers said the 49-year-old Dade City woman was struck and killed the morning of April 17, as she walked along the grass shoulder of US 301 around 3:30 a.m. According to previous reports, the driver’s vehicle left the highway for an unknown reason, hit a traffic sign, and then hit the woman, severing her body in half.

The driver did not stop at the scene.

FHP said a piece of the suspect’s vehicle, likely from the front grill, was recovered at the crash scene and believed to come from a Dodge make and model vehicle.

Troopers also located several silver paint chips at the crash site, indicating the suspect vehicle to be a silver Dodge vehicle, either sedan or low front end Dodge type van.

FHP Troopers continue to investigate the deadly crash and are seeking tips from the public on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 813-558-1800.