TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was killed Saturday night after being hit by a Florida Highway patrol car Saturday evening.

The FHP said at 9:49 p.m., the car was heading north on US-301 at the same time the bicyclist was traveling near the centerline of the highway, north of Desrosier Road.

According to the FHP release, the bicyclist had no lights and was in a dark portion of the highway.

The trooper ended up hitting the bicyclist, who died at the scene. The victim was described as a 40-year-old woman from Lacoochee.