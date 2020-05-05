Breaking News
FHP K9 sniffs out $195k worth of marijuana during traffic stop in Pasco

Pasco County

Courtesy FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two men after a police K-9 sniffed out 25 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

An FHP trooper pulled over Yasmani Morales, 36 and passenger Erisdany Santos, 44, early Monday morning in Odessa for a traffic violation.

When the trooper approached their vehicle, he said said Morales and Santos displayed “obvious, overt nervousness and were visibly trembling.” The trooper said he smelled marijuana and saw a plastic bag of weed on the front passenger floorboard.

The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle and K-9 Titan was deployed to sniff out the area. FHP said the dog received a “positive alert,” so a search was conducted of the vehicle.

Troopers found several large trash bags piled in the back seat that contained more than 25 lbs. of marijuana with a street value of approximately $195,000.

Morales and Santos were arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking.

