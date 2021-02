NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) -- One student was hospitalized and another was arrested after a disturbing fight caught on video at River Ridge High School in Pasco County Wednesday.

Video of the fight was uncovered on social media and begins with two students in a fighting stance in an outdoor hallway. The first punch landed sends one student to the ground, and the one who administered the blow, 17-year-old Kevin Smith, follows his shot up with additional ones.